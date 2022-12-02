ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,580. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 954,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

