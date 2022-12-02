Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.65 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $369,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 26.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 38,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

