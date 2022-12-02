Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

