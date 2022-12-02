Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

