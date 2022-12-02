Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $295.82 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

