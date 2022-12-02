Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

About Chindata Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

