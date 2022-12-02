Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $18.35 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJEWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

