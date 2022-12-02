Citigroup Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $190.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

