Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.76.

NET opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $174.48. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 44.5% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

