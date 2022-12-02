Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.15. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 62,206 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

