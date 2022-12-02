CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,371 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of CMS Energy worth $130,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

