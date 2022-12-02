Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.28

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and traded as high as $54.95. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

