Coin98 Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $52.88 million and $25.24 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.22 or 0.01729021 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014168 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031514 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000544 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.01811569 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.