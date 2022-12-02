CoinEx Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $334,274.26 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $172.27 million and approximately $334,274.26 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

