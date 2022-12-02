Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading 1.3% Higher

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.44. 284,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 815% from the average session volume of 31,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter.

