Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.99

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 3803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $859.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

