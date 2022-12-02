Compound Price Reaches $37.94 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $37.94 or 0.00224177 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $275.75 million and $14.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00126242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051301 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

