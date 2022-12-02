Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.33 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $38.57 or 0.00226372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $280.33 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00128872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.41187701 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $15,739,685.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.