Contrasting VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VNET Group and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

VNET Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.27, indicating a potential upside of 47.40%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 228.51%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than VNET Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $971.32 million 0.74 $78.48 million ($0.99) -4.98 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.48 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.45

This table compares VNET Group and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -10.14% -9.42% -2.77% Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VNET Group beats Sangoma Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group



VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services; site selection, planning, design, and construction services for wholesale and retail data centers. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 40 self-built data centers and 64 partnered data centers with 78,540 cabinets under management. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sangoma Technologies



Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

