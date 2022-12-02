Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.91. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7,428 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $95.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

