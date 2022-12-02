CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
CXW stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.
In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,192 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
