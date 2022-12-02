CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.0 %

CXW stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,192 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

About CoreCivic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

