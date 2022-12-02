CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $608,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 434,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,059,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CorVel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

