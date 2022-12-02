Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 6.6 %

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.