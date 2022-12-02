Court Place Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $811,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

