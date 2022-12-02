Credit Suisse Group Boosts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $9.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $9.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 13,477,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,017,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

