Critical Review: Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phoenix Motor and Hyliion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 2 3 1 0 1.83

Hyliion has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than Phoenix Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A Hyliion -12,683.48% -30.26% -28.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Phoenix Motor and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Phoenix Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Hyliion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Motor and Hyliion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyliion $200,000.00 2,677.68 -$96.05 million ($0.88) -3.39

Phoenix Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyliion.

Summary

Hyliion beats Phoenix Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Motor

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.