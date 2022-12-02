Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,550.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

