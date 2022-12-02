Cronos Price Hits $0.0648 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $15.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.