Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Culp Price Performance
CULP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 45,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,410. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
