Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Culp Price Performance

CULP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 45,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,410. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Culp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.