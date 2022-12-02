CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
See Also
