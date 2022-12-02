CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVD Equipment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.