CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.24. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 499,850 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$128.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,782,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,227,882.32. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,026.40. Also, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,782,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,227,882.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,500 shares of company stock worth $139,123.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

