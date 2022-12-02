D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Soros Fund Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.5% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.86% of D.R. Horton worth $197,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DHI traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.