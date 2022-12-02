Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $274.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.46. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

