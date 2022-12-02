DAO Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $122.41 million and $1.18 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

