Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,637 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $22,949.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,478 shares in the company, valued at $615,086.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 92,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,488. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,958,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.