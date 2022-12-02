DeepBrain Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $296,727.56 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $296,727.56 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.51 or 0.06211835 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00509777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.76 or 0.31013294 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.