Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $12.67. Denny’s shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 860,124 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.