Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.00

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.27 million and $114,972.73 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00023568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00452886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00115621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00859923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00653088 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00248850 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,079,151 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

