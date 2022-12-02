Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $57.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

