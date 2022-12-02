Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £484,048.80 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £484,048.80 ($579,075.01).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.29. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.75).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.33) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.18) to GBX 259 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

