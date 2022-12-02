Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DG stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.49. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

