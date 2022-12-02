Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.08

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as high as $30.55. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 127,171 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 137.58%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

