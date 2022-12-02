DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter worth $170,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

