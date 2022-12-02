Douglas Elliman Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOUG traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,780. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 3.50 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The company has a market cap of $341.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.26 and a 200 day moving average of 4.92.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.14. Douglas Elliman had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of 272.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 338.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,026,423 shares in the company, valued at 4,670,224.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 60,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.92 per share, for a total transaction of 235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 374,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.55 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,670,224.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

