Douglas K. Howell Sells 4,700 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $201.26. 745,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

