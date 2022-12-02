Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

