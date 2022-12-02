Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
DY opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
