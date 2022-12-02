Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

DY opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

