E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Short Interest Update

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EICCF remained flat at 3.35 on Friday. E Automotive has a one year low of 3.27 and a one year high of 7.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.91.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.