EAC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.19 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $44.19 million and approximately $9,782.93 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00454137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15461885 USD and is down -21.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,227.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.