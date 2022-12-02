EAC Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. EAC has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and approximately $10,142.56 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00452699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15461885 USD and is down -21.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,227.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.